Zimbos Will Go To War If Zanu PF Rigs 2018 Election, Analyst Says

Staff Reporter | Political analyst and commentator Rejoice Ngwenya says that if ZANU PF rigs the 2018 elections, Zimbabweans will be left with no option but to go to war to claim their vote.

Speaking to the media on Monday on the chances of ZEC conducting a credible election in 2018, Ngwenya said that Zimbabweans are fed up of being dragged through flawed elections and may be forced to take the worst possible action if the elections are rigged again in 2018.

Ngwenya castigated the electoral commission for failing to provide a reputable voters roll calling on opposition parties to boycott the 2018 election if the BVR voters roll and other electoral reforms are not in place.

Ngwenya said that the Zimbabwean population will not only go into the streets to refuse an unfair ZANU PF victory if the elections are held in the current conditions but will be forced to resort to “going back to the bush.”