Women Who Attack Men | LIVE

OLINDA CHAOS: WOMEN ATTACK MEN | DISCUSSION

ZimEye is LIVE discussing the topic Men Suffer Violence Too, Women who attack men.

The topic of domestic violence is a topical one especially for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora who have witnessed some of the most horrific acts of violence. We have in memory the case of Emily Munemo who was killed by hubby Gibson Mazikana.

While for so often the case has been to focus on the violence perpetrated by men against women, today we dare to look at the other side of the story WOMEN WHO ATTACK MEN.

Indeed, it is estimated 50 to 60 percent of all domestic abuse cases and violence are against women who historically and statistically remain most affected by gender-based violence.

According to latest statistics in Zimbabwe Varume Svinurai/Vukani Madoda Men’s Rights Group has this year alone dealt with 20 domestic violence cases involving male victims.

However, there are many reasons why society assumes men are never victims and chooses to also ignore the possibility.

Studies by some men’s rights groups have shown that men assaulted by their partners are often ignored by police and also often have far fewer areas of refuges to flee to than women.

This tendency of treating domestic violence against men as a cultural taboo has seen many of them suffer in silence.