President Jacob Zuma has survived by a narrow margin a vote of no confidence. Go to our twitter page to see how Zimbabweans.Total votes 384

No 198

Yes 177

Abstain 9

Motion defeated

Only 28 dissenting MPs

LIVE- JACOB ZUMA NO CONFIDENCE VOTING WATCH LIVE SOUTH AFRICA PARLIAMENT VOTES ON REMOVING ZUMA AND HIS CABINET Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Will Zuma Survive No Confidence Motion? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 8, 2017