Zimsec As Director, Deputy Director Fired

FULL TEXT: From the outset the ZIMSEC Board apologises to the nation for the anxiety and disappointment occasioned by the November 2017 Ordinary Level English Language Examination malpractices. The Board is committed to upholding the standards, integrity and credibility of our schools examination system. The ZIMSEC Board takes note and appreciates the High Court of Zimbabwe’s decision to annul the November 2017 Ordinary Level, English Language Paper 2 results. The court’s decision is on all fours with the ZIMSEC Board’s position that the high standards of our country’s education system must never be compromised by tainted examination results. We inform the nation that some of the culprits that allegedly caused the malpractices during the November 2017 examination session have been apprehended and brought before the courts of law.

In compliance with the High Court ruling, ZIMSEC will have to assess November 2017 Ordinary Level candidates English Language linguistic competence on the basis of Paper 1 performance, its attendant shortcomings notwithstanding. The ZIMSEC Board takes this opportunity to assure its valued stakeholders that the Examination Board is totally committed to the elimination of all forms of examination malpractice and is currently in the process of thoroughly auditing its examination systems.

To facilitate the aforesaid thorough audit of the examination system, the Board has asked the Director, Deputy Director and five assistant directors to go on leave with immediate effect. In order to ensure an uninterrupted flow of business at ZIMSEC, the Board has appointed Dr Nembaware as the Acting Director with immediate effect. Mrs. T R Marufu, the current Corporate Affairs Secretary, has been appointed Acting Deputy Director and Head of Human Resources and Administration.

Stakeholders are advised that the November 2017 Ordinary Level results are now scheduled for release by the 23rd of February 2018.

Once again the new Board would like to thank the nation for its patience and understanding during this period.

I thank you.

Leave pending retirement

Mr. E. S Nhandara —Director

Mr. J C Maramba- Deputy Director

Three months pending leaving ZIMSEC

Mr. J Thabete — Assistant Director Human Resources

Indefinite Leave pending audit of examinations system

Mrs Machingaidze – Assistant Director Test Development Research and Evaluation

Mr. V T Mguni —Assistant Director Examinations Administration

Mr. V Kadenge- Assistant Director- ICT

Ms Z Muzenda- Assistant Director- Finance

In order to ensure an uninterrupted flow of business at ZIMSEC, the board has appointed Dr. Nembaware as Acting Director with immediate effect. Mrs T R Marufu, the current Corporate Affairs Secretary, has been appointed Acting Deputy Director and Head of Human Resources and Administration. The following acting appointments have also been made:

Assistant Director- ICT

Mrs. C Chinonzo Assistant Director Test Development Research and Evaluation

Mrs. E Masiri Assistant Director —Examinations Administration Mr. M. B Dzinotyiwei

By order of the Board Prof. E Mwenje Chairman