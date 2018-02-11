Ngarivhume Unleashes winning strategy against Mnangagwa Ngarivhume Unleashes winning strategy against Mnangagwa Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, February 11, 2018

Statement | Hundreds of people today braved the chilly weather and thronged Mamutse Stadium in Masvingo to attend an MDC Alliance rally. In his address Transform Zimbabwe President appreciated this sacrifice. He said, “Today l have seen love for the nation in the people of Masvingo. They have braved this weather to fight for their freedom. The faces I saw here are faces of people who have hope in us to deliver them from their troubles”.

He added that “We certainly have a responsibility to free Zimbabwe for our people’s sake. If we do not do this, future generations will judge us”.

The TZ President went on to encourage people to continue registering to vote at the 63 centres countrywide. The centres for voter registration in districts are still open and they will only be closed 12 days after the Nomination Court.

Turning to the economy Mr Ngarivhume said laws should be crafted that promote a conducive business environment. He said the Reconstruction Act that saw the government taking over such companies like SMM should be repealed.

On the recent contentious issue of O”Level English Exam rewriting, Ngarivhume said ZIMSEC has failed the nation. Parents should not be forced to coverup for a failed system. He indicated that TZ will lead a demonstration on Wednesday the 14th of February 2018 against this exam rewrite.

On the Alliance the TZ leader said, “It is our sincere hope that the Alliance won’t be turned into a battle ground to fight factional battles reminiscence of the ZanuPf G40 and Lacoste. We have seen this before and it does not help the nation to move forward”.

#PullingTogether to

#MakeZimbabweAJewelAgain

www.jacobngarivhume.com