ZIMSEC SCAM: O’Level Exam Papers Leak

Two Ordinary Level examination papers reportedly leaked in Harare last week, with candidates paying US$10 each to get the questions and answers.

Though Zimbabwe School Examinations Council spokesperson Ms Nicolette Dhlamini suggested the papers in question could have been fake, sources told the state media that the same questions in the leaked papers featured in last week’s Mathematics Paper 2 and English Language Paper 2 examinations.

Ms Dhlamini confirmed, though, that Zimsec was investigating a leak of the Mathematics paper at Kamativi Secondary School in Matabeleland North.

“There is no truth at all in the leakages (in Harare). We are investigating a reported case of a leak in Kamativi,” she said.

But a source said, “The teachers are the ones who were approaching candidates with the papers, saying we can have the papers for US$10. They actually provided the answers.”

Another said, “Some of the papers are hand-written; that’s why some of us doubted them at first. However, candidates who got the papers encountered the same questions, and of course wrote the answers!”-state media