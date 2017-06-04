Zinedine Zidane Grabs A Historic Double In Big Final

Staff Reporter | Real Madrid have become the first ever team to win the Champions League in successive years since 1992 after a 4 – 1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff on Saturday, thanks to a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zinedine Zidane’s men created history with this win which was also the club’s first ever Champions League – La Liga double since 1958. Though Real opted to start with Isco rather than Bale, they roared into the lead in the 20th minute when Ronaldo found the bottom corner with a first time finish off Carvajal’s cutback.

Juventus went on to equalise seven minutes later when Mario Mandzukic scored a stunning overhead kick to leave the game in the balance at half-time.

However, Real Madrid unleashed their lethal self in the second half. With Juventus defending in numbers, Casemiro saw his hopeful long ranger take a deflection and beat Buffon. A few minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo bagged his brace with a neat side-footed finish at the near post after Modric’s cutback. Marco Asensio applied the finishing touches late on to make it 4-1.

A shell-shocked Juve had nothing to offer for the rest of the game as Real Madrid danced their way to a historical triumph that will be talked about for years to come!

Player Ratings

Juventus

G Buffon 2.5/5:

Was good but conceded more goals than he would’ve expected.

L Bonucci 3/5:

Was solid at the back for his side, pulling off 9 recoveries during the match.

G Chiellini 1.5/5:

Wasn’t up to the mark, with Real being able to shatter Juve’s defense.

A Barzagli 1.5/5:

Was weak on the right flank, wasn’t able to tighten up that side of the ground, especially in the second half.

A Sandro 2.5/5:

Managed to create some pressure on Real with some good runs down the left flank and a header that almost went past Navas.

M Pjaniç 3.5/5:

Was the constant danger man for his side in the initial stages, creating danger in Real’s half. Was taken off in the second half.

S Khedira 2.5/5:

Discrete in his work mid-pitch, but was unable to give Pjanic the support he needed.

D Alves 3.5/5:

Dangerous in the middle of the pitch, constantly getting the better of his opponents

P Dybala 1.5/5:

Was unimaginative and couldn’t inspire his team with what is expected of him as a playmaker.

M Mandzukic 2.5/5:

Scored the equalizer for his side in the first half, with a goal that will remain in fans minds for a long time to come.

G Higuaín 2.5/5:

Was constantly testing Navas in the first half, but didn’t manage to beat him. Tapered off in the second half.

SUBS:

J Cuadrado 1/5:

Was sent in towards the end, but managed to put in a couple of good runs. Eventually got sent off after getting two yellow cards.

C Marchisio:

Came in late and didn’t have much to do.

M Lemina:

Came on in the 78th minute and couldn’t do too much.

Real Madrid

K Navas 3/5:

Was very good in defending Real’s goal throughout the night.

R Varane 3/5:

Combined well with Ramos to make sure that Real conceded only one goal.

S Ramos 3/5:

Put in a clinical performance at the back as usual for his side.

D Carvajal 2.5/5:

Did well defensively as well as providing good support up front with a couple of dangerous crosses.

Marcelo 2.5/5:

Attempted to make runs down the pitch on many occasions, struggled occasionally, but when he got down the pitch was dangerous.

Casemiro 3/5:

Broke the shackles in the second half with a bullet of a shot which gave Madrid the lead.

T Kroos 3/5:

Was solid in the middle of the pitch for Real making sure there weren’t too many issues for his side.

L Modric 3.5/5:

Was a key player for Real giving them air to breathe when attacking as well as putting in many dangerous balls.

Isco 3.5/5:

Showed his class on many occasions, managing some beautiful dribbling during his runs down the flank, more in the second half.

K Benzema 3/5:

Created a couple of good chances, with some solid playmaking skills. Really displayed some finesse.

C Ronaldo 4.5/5:

Put his team in the lead with an early goal, pushing Juve onto the backfoot. In the second half, sealed the game with his second goal.

SUBS

G Bale:

Came in with 13 minutes left and couldn’t do much.

M Asensio 3/5:

Came in with less than 10 minutes left in the game and was able to make his presence felt scoring a goal in the 90th minute.