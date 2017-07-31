Zivhu Rescues Mum And Her Children

Philanthropist Dr Killer Zivhu last week came to the rescue of the Nyanga woman and her four children, whose rare condition that has left all of them crawling has been repeatedly highlighted by the Press.

Through the Killer Zivhu Foundation, Dr Zivhu also donated to eight-year-old Bridget Mandimutsira who is living with skin cancer.

From the $2 000 donation he made, $1 000 will be given to Bridget, who needs R10 000 to undergo surgery in South Africa, while the other half would be used by the Kembo family, whose members developed bullae (large blisters) on their palms and soles.

The donation was done after Dr Zivhu’s attention was caught by the beneficiaries plight that was broadcast on ZBC’s News Hour.

Dr Zivhu, who is also the president of the Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe and Chivi Rural District Council chairperson, said they were going to build decent accommodation for the Kembo family — a three-roomed house and provide a nearby water source.

“We have been assisting people every day, but what motivated us is that we took into consideration their unbearable plight which was aired on ZBC,” said Dr Zivhu referring to the beneficiaries. “The Constitution gives them the right to be assisted and live comfortable lives.

Dr Zivhu challenged other Zimbabweans to help the vulnerable and urged the media to continue publishing such stories so that more people were alleviated from their plight.

“There are a lot of Zimbabweans out there, who have a heart to assist others, but they are not aware that there are other people who are suffering,” he said. “It is my prayer that as Zimbabweans, we should join hands and assist each other in the time of need.”

ZBC news editor Merit Munzwembiri, who received the donation on behalf of the families, said as ZBC they would continue highlighting the predicament of several Zimbabweans who are not getting attention.

Dr Zivhu has helped hundreds of needy people throughout the country under the banner of the Killer Zivhu Foundation.

He has also built homes for poor families, sent patients for specialist treatment outside the country and rehabilitated schools, clinics, roads, bridges and markets to the benefit of disadvantaged communities.- state media