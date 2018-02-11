ZNA Soldiers Clash With ZRP Cops After Policeman Shot A Gunner Over A Cig

By A Correspondent| ZNA soldiers have clashed with police officers in Gweru after a ZRP cop shot a gunner over an incident involving a cigarette.

The incident happened late Saturday night.

Previous clashes between the police and soldiers resulted in a coup as was eventually seen last November. A “show of force” confrontation between the police and army in August last year saw a full military coup taking place just 3 months later.

The police have been criticised over the incident and Gweru police central police station was last night under army siege with an army bus and a truck full of soldiers heavily present there. While the full details were unclear at the time of writing, several sources as ZimEye.com reveals Sunday morning criticised the police for the incident saying they behaved drunk. “ZRP yakadhakwa kupfurira munhu kusvuta mbanje,” said another source. – (This is a developing story – REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR UPDATES)