ZNA Soldiers In Hot Soup For Assaulting ZRP Cops

Staff Reporter | Five Zimbabwe National Army members who assaulted police officers in Harare are now facing both displinary and criminal charges.

The local Daily News reports that the nabbed five are all from KG6 Harare and are accused of randomly beating up police officers in central business district. The police were caught unawares as they went about with their duties.

The army members went on a rampage as they accused police of throwing a spike on an army vehicle a day before.

The enraged soldeirs who felt disrespected then came back wantonly assaulting innocent police officers.

One of the police officers who was victimised was from Gweru going to police Headquarters in Harare near State house where he was to deliver police mail.

The five solders have since been suspended from their daily duties and are expected to start serving at detention barracks before a formal decision about their fate is reached.

Their criminal dockets are already finished and the five have been served to attend court on the 28day of August 2017.

The police addressed the media including a ZimEye.com scribe and stated that they were waiting for the criminal outcome in order to legally sue the soldiers.

The situation has turned out to be so bad that the ZNA details and some of the soldiers are now begging to officers for forgiveness.