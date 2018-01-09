ZNA SOLDIERS’ RAID – Clr Chasara Clears Air On Hot Rumour

By Own Correspondent| Hurungwe District Ward 10 councillor Badwell Chasara under Magunje constituency has denied a swirling rumour that says he was found with more than four tonnes of fertilizer when soldiers raided his home stead at the weekend.

Social media was awash that Chasara is a corrupt leader not fit for public office.

The report said, “this clearly shows how corrupt these officials are. As a people of the ward and constituency we are tired of these perennial thieves. We feel cheated and abused by these people.”

The authors suggest that one Koronga, a former provincial member must be investigated by the army under Operation Restore Legacy that is trying to get rid of corrupt elements within Zanu PF and Government. Koronga is said to be always around when presidential inputs are being distributed.

‘Formally, Chasara was a G40 acolyte who has now turned lactose. Last week his whole family got seed soybeans. He must be investigated too and this must be done quickly to avoid destruction of evidence’ said the social media report.

It added saying, ‘in Zimbabwe, like in ward 10 we need a corrupt free leadership that fears God and who work for the country.”

However, Chasara denied that there was a raid at his homestead over suspected looting of agricultural inputs.

“This is politics at play as those spreading the rumours are trying to tarnish my image. There was never a raid at all and if ever I was a criminal I could not have answered your phone call,” Chasara told ZimEye.

He added saying that those claiming that he is corrupt are trying to discredit him since his son Walter Chasara is the key witness in Zimbabwe Development Fund, Zimdef, corruption charges against former Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development deputy minister Godfrey Gandawa.

“My son, Walter Chasara is the key state witness in the case against Magunje MP and former deputy minister Gandawa. The group spreading those rumours are trying to blacklist me and my son so that evidence presented by my son in court lacks credibility. I have nothing against Gandawa who must clear his name through the courts than implicating me in some corrupt charges that do not exist,” said Chasara.

A police source at Magunje told ZimEye.com he was unaware of the raid.

‘We hope as police we will be informed as we now have arresting powers and soldiers can not arrest suspects,’ said the source who declined being named for professional reasons.

In January last year, Malvern Chimutashu, a 33-year-old businessman allegedly persuaded Chasara to withdraw charges against Gandawa who is facing criminal abuse of duty.

The case against Gandawa involved misappropriation of funds at the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef).

Chimutashu appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube facing charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice after Chasara reported the case that could have seen Gandawa walking as a free man.

Chasara reported Gandawa to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for fraud in July 27 2016.

However, Chimutashu met Chasara during investigations and persuaded him to withdraw the charge against Gandawa.

Chimutashu allegedly crafted an affidavit in Chasara’s name purporting that he had made a false report to Zacc.

The affidavit dissociated Chasara from being a key witness and it indicated that he was coerced to make a report after being promised money.

On September 6, 2016 Chasara reported Chimutashu to Zacc.

Gandawa could not be reached for comment as his mobile was unreachable.