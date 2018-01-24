ZNA Soldiers Shot In The Arm: $145 000, 00 Donation

By Own Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) yesterday obtained a shot in the arm of a large food consignment valued at $145 000.00.

The large pack goes to feed the country’s soldiers.

The donation was handed over by Tafadzwa Musarara, the GMAZ chairperson in Harare to the Zimbabwe National Army Chief of staff, Major General Martin Chedondo.

Major General Chebundo said they were going to distribute the food stuffs to their hospitals.

“We are very grateful to the GMAZ gesture which will certainly go a long way in ameliorating the ZDF ration situation which is facing challenges due to the prevailing economic challenges,” said Major General Chedondo.

“The beneficiaries of your donation are going to be our health institutions where inmates are mainly soldiers who are under medical care for different reasons,”he said.

VIDEO BELOW: