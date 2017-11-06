Zodwa Wabantu To Stage Nationwide Shows

By Staff Reporter-The Zimbabwean authorities have allowed South African socialite and dancer Zodwa Wabantu to stage shows throughout the country.

The controversial dancer who is known for refusing to wear pants has is returning to Bulawayo this week Thursday for another appearance at Club Connect where she performed in August.

After her appearance in Bulawayo she will embark on a national tour that will see her appearing at Private Lounge in Harare on Friday,from there, she will travel to Mutare where she will appear at the new Club 263 on Saturday.

Show organiser, Devine Assignments director, Biggie Chinoperekwei told the state media that the censorship board had given Zodwa the green light to host shows.

“Initially, Zodwa was meant to go to Private Lounge in Harare in September and unfortunately, we had to cancel that event as it clashed with the Harare International Carnival which happened during the same week,” said Chinoperekwei.

“We decided to postpone her visit as we didn’t want her to offend people at the carnival who may not understand her entertainment. When we host our events, we always ensure that they go to the right crowd. The carnival attracts a diverse crowd including children so she could not be part of it,”he said.