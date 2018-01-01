ZRP, Army Thoroughly Beat Up MRP Youths at Andrew Wutawunashe’s Church, Detain them at Brad Barracks

Mthwakazi Republic Party youths were arrested and beaten up by both the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army officers as soon as they pushed them out of Hall three at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair where they had gone to protest against Mnangagwa’s involvement in Gukurahundi genocide that killed over 50 000 of Mthwakazi people. The event was organised by Andrew Wutawunashe’s Fog Church to thank Mnangangwa for the coup. Zanu PF thug youth, Charumbirai is part of the group of solders who where kicking and clubing our members.

We are reliably informed that Wutawunashe is part of the system of ZANU PF, our Cdes today were almost killed in the full view of public at trade fair. We had been hoping that they are being held by ZRP at an unknown location, but we are reliably informed that they are now being by the Military at notorious Brad Barracks in Bulawayo. We note that an argument arose between the army and the police on the action to be taken, and Army and Zanu Pf youths insisted they should be taken to the Army Barracks to be touchered, since the was no chargeable offence.

MRP condemns in the strongest terms the behavior of the police and the army. It is shocking why they should beat innocent people just conveying their message constitutional to the president if ever he is.

This is a clear proof that Mnangagwa is unrepentant, he is as good as his former Boss Robert Gabriel Mugabe, he sent his Lacoste youths to boo Mugabe at White city, they were arrested and once Mnangagwa came in through a coup to become a president he made sure they were released. The coup plotters at the time condemned Mugabe and Chihuri claiming that it was everyone’s right to protest but today here they are arresting our people for merely expressing themselves, in front of the president. What shocks us is that they were not taken to the police station but to the Army camp. It is confirmed today, Zimbabwe is a military State after the coup.

The mere fact that our members have been taken to Brad barracks proves that this is all a fallacy the army is still incharge. Why take mere protesters to an Army barracks in a normal country and not a police station? Mnangagwa can even kill us for all he likes but we will never recognise him as our president and he is the source of our problems as Mthwakazi people, we are the survivors of Gukurahundi genocide, we are poor today because of him and his people.

We are being beaten for merely demanding justice.

MRP remains resolutely against the Gukurahundi genocide, and gukurahundi leadership of this country.

Meanwhile, the MRP President has called for NEC emergency meeting and the lawyers have been engaged and there are still searching for their whereabouts.

MRP Information and Publicity department.