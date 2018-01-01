ZRP, Army Thoroughly Beat Up MRP Youths at Andrew Wutawunashe’s Church, Detain them at Brad Barracks

5

Mthwakazi Republic Party youths were arrested and beaten up by both the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe National Army officers as soon as they pushed them out of Hall three at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair where they had gone to protest against Mnangagwa’s involvement in Gukurahundi genocide that killed over 50 000 of Mthwakazi people. The event was organised by Andrew Wutawunashe’s Fog Church to thank Mnangangwa for the coup. Zanu PF thug youth, Charumbirai is part of the group of solders who where kicking and clubing our members.

We are reliably informed that Wutawunashe is part of the system of ZANU PF, our Cdes today were almost killed in the full view of public at trade fair. We had been hoping that they are being held by ZRP at an unknown location, but we are reliably informed that they are now being by the Military at notorious Brad Barracks in Bulawayo. We note that an argument arose between the army and the police on the action to be taken, and Army and Zanu Pf youths insisted they should be taken to the Army Barracks to be touchered, since the was no chargeable offence.

MRP condemns in the strongest terms the behavior of the police and the army. It is shocking why they should beat innocent people just conveying their message constitutional to the president if ever he is.

This is a clear proof that Mnangagwa is unrepentant, he is as good as his former Boss Robert Gabriel Mugabe, he sent his Lacoste youths to boo Mugabe at White city, they were arrested and once Mnangagwa came in through a coup to become a president he made sure they were released. The coup plotters at the time condemned Mugabe and Chihuri claiming that it was everyone’s right to protest but today here they are arresting our people for merely expressing themselves, in front of the president. What shocks us is that they were not taken to the police station but to the Army camp. It is confirmed today, Zimbabwe is a military State after the coup.

The mere fact that our members have been taken to Brad barracks proves that this is all a fallacy the army is still incharge. Why take mere protesters to an Army barracks in a normal country and not a police station? Mnangagwa can even kill us for all he likes but we will never recognise him as our president and he is the source of our problems as Mthwakazi people, we are the survivors of Gukurahundi genocide, we are poor today because of him and his people.

We are being beaten for merely demanding justice.

MRP remains resolutely against the Gukurahundi genocide, and gukurahundi leadership of this country.

Meanwhile, the MRP President has called for NEC emergency meeting and the lawyers have been engaged and there are still searching for their whereabouts.

MRP Information and Publicity department.

  • Zimborig

    Isifiso Sami ngesokuthi lawa ma youth afunde isifundo, asebenze nzima aphumelele njengomphakathi wase Zimbabwe. Kabatshiyane lokugijima emgwaqweni bengazwa ukuthi uPresident ukhona. Bayasidina thina!

  • Mdala ka Dawu

    Nxa ungalanto yokukhuluma thula wena mugukurahundi dlabantu. Amayouth afunda aqeda isikolo baswele lokuthi benzeni ngenxa yamasela akho la elilokhu liwacelela amandla kuyihlo uSathani lisithi lithandaza uMlimu. Lawe kuzakufica okwabonwa ngabanye abanjengo Itai Dzamara lalaba abatsha bakaMthwakazi abenziwa isihluku ngamadla bantu kayihlo uMnangagwa.

  • Zimborig

    Thina amaNdebele sikhathele ngama Opportunist, asibisela emuva all the time. We want progress, no chancers please. No one will resurrect the family I lost in the mid eighties. This nonsense that MRP is doing of using abantwana to gain political mileage must stop. After all, we (the Ndebeles) form less than 11% of the population and will never lead a country if we take a regionalism approach. Better be based on.ideology that can be sold to any region in Zimbabwe. However, I don’t expect this to make sense to many in our region…I know how we think!

  • eish

    Good, there should have put salt on the sjambokis and teach these misguided elements a lesson once and for all.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Now its 50 000? where did the additional 30 000 come from? This is what makes me question even the 20 000. people just come up with figures from nowhere