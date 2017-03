Ray Nkosi | An Assistant Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Republic Police has been arrested for wife bashing.

A report received by ZimEye.com from internal police sources indicates that Assistant Commissioner Antony Mangezi, stationed in Hwange has been arrested for assaulting his junior cop wife.

According to the above attached Police Report of the crime, Mangezi (50) last Sunday used clenched fists to batter his wife. The complainant is identified as Ropafadzo Manyande.

Recently a women’s rights group Musasa Project reported an increase in domestic violence cases which it attributed to economic hardships.