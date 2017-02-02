ZRP Boss Caught Having Sex Junior Cop’s Wife

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu |A Zimbabwe Republic Police Sergeant, Amos Mandiwadzira ran amok and assaulted fellow cops after being caught having sex with a junior police officer’s wife. Mandiwanzira(42) went berserk and assaulted Constable Liberty Kashiri who had accompanied Constable Brian Chikono to the latter’s house.

Chikono is married to Madeline Makonese who had a secret affair with Mandiwanzira. The case was heard before Gutu Magistrate Edwin Marecha last week. Chikono was accompanied by Kashiri and other police officers to his house in Gonville , Mupandawana. Upon arrival at the house Chikono broke the door and found his wife having sex with Mandiwanzira. Kashiri stood at the door to stop Mandiwanzira from running away.

However, Mandiwanzira assaulted Kashiri and pushed him as he tried to run away. “Mandiwanzira became violent when Chikono caught him in a compromising position.He assaulted Kashiri and tried to run away from the scene.However he was caught before he escaped,” the court heard. Mandiwanzira was apprehended after a group of police officers teamed up with Gonville residents to stop him from fleeing.

“Mandiwanzira became violent and he was only apprehended when police officers-including Chikono teamed up with Gonville residents,” read part of the state outline. However Magistrate Marecha has recused himself from the case.He also said he would refer the case to another court. The magistrate did not state the reasons for recusing himself.