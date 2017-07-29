ZRP Boss Demands Kickbacks From Subordinates

Terrence Mawawa , Beitbridge | A senior ZRP Officer here is demanding kickbacks from his subordinates in return for better working conditions, police sources have revealed.

According to junior police officers here, the Officer In Charge at Beitbridge Rural Police Station, Inspector Mupangani is demanding bribes from his subordinates. They have also pointed out Mupangani is involved in smuggling and drug dealing syndicates.

Mupangani demands between $ 200 and $ 300 to deploy officers to ‘lucrative’ areas like Bubi, Panda Mine and River Range.

“Mupangani is very corrupt. He demands cash ranging between $ 200 and $ 300 to facilitate deployment to convenient working positions.Those who do not pay bribes are posted to the peripheries. The situation has become unbearable. Junior officers are being transferred in an unfair manner,” police sources said.

A female cop based at Beitbridge Rural Police Station said junior officers deployed to convenient places were being asked to part with R700.

“Those who are deployed to roadblocks must pay $ 60 each while one has to pay $ 20 for one’ s leave forms to be approved.Those who are deployed to nearby places are expected to pay R700. We do not know what to do, we are really suffering,” said the female cop.

She further claimed that Mupangani forcibly transferred a junior cop who had impounded his truck ferrying smuggled goods from South Africa.The junior cop was posted to Chitulipasi Police Post.

“He (Mupangani) is involved in smuggling syndicates, drug dealing and several illegal business dealings.Junior officers cannot confront him, which is very unfortunate,” she said.