ZRP Cop Abandons Mission, Fondles Woman’s Privates

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare| In a bizarre act in Mutare, a Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) officer fondled a married woman’s breasts and private parts as he demanded sexual favours.

The woman had approached the cop for help in a domestic matter involving an abusive husband, ZimEye can reveal.

Appearing in a criminal court, Constable Tonderai Chipani(38) of ZRP Odzi was charged with indecent assault when he was taken before Magistrate Lazarus Murendo.

For the State, Brighton Shamuyarira told the court that on April 22 , 2017, around 14:00 hrs, the woman approached Chipani and told him how about her abusive husband.

She then pleaded with the officer to arrest her abusive husband.

The woman then returned to the police camp on a separate day and Chipani accompanied her back to her house.

“The woman was desperate to seek advice on her marriage problems, ” the court heard.

On their way to the woman’s house, Chipani asked her how she would pay him for arresting her husband. The woman did not say anything. But the cop took that opportunity to ask for possible sexual favours.

“Chipani grabbed the woman, forcibly placed his hands in her undergarments and fondled her private parts. He also fondled the woman’ s breasts. He kept on fondling the woman’s breasts until she screamed for help,” the prosecutor told the court.

The woman reported the matter to the police and Chipani was arrested.

He was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail. One of his sentences was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The magistrate said Chipani deserved harsh sentences because he had intentionally committed the offence as he abused his office to pursue crime. – ZimEye