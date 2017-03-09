ZRP Cop Arrested For Armed Robbery

The police officer who is alleged to have robbed a Total Service Station in Bulawayo at gun point last month, appeared in court yesterday.

Amos Hlori (39) works under the Police Special Tactics (PSTT) unit and is stationed at Fairbridge Police Camp.

He allegedly robbed the service station of $158 and a cellphone belonging to a petrol attendant using an AK 47.

The robbery was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) and the victim positively identified Hlori at a parade.

Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya did not ask Hlori to plead to attempted murder and armed robbery charges and remanded him in custody to March 15.

State allegations are that on February 8 at 3AM, Hlori arrived at the service station with his head covered with a jacket hood.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said Hlori found one Mr Munyaradzi Mujajati (35), a petrol attendant, alone on duty, drew an AK 47 from his jacket and demanded money.

“Complainant panicked when he saw the gun. He fled into an office and pressed a panic button. Accused followed complainant and fired one shot into the office. The bullet penetrated a glass door panel, slightly missing complainant,” said Mr Dlodlo.

“Fearing for his life, Mujajati handed Hlori $158 from a fuel safe and his cell phone. The robbery was captured on CCTV. Fawcett Security Rapid Response arrived 10 minutes after accused had left.

“A police report was made. Investigating officers tracked and recovered complainant’s cell phone from a person the accused allegedly sold the gadget to.

The person implicated the accused person. Complainant managed to identify accused person at a parade”. – State Media