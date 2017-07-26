ZRP Cop Beats Up Workmate Over Huncher

State Media – A Plumtree man has been fined $50 for assaulting a police officer who refused to pay him money that he had won in a bet during a game of pool.

Hardlife Chipamaranga was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault by Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere. He was fined $50 or sentenced to 30 days imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Mr Elisha Mazorodze said Chipamaranga assaulted Constable Dumisani Shoko who is based at Plumtree Police Station on July 19 at around 7PM.

“Chipamaranga and Cst Shoko were playing a game of pool at Frank’s Bottle Store in Plumtree on 19 July at around 7PM. Chipamaranga won a bet and then demanded his money from Cst Shoko.

“Cst Shoko refused to pay Chipamaranga which resulted in a misunderstanding. Chipamaranga punched the officer several times on the face and stopped after his friends who were also playing pool restrained him,” he said.

Mr Mazorodze said the matter was reported to the police resulting in Chipamaranga’s arrest. – state media