ZRP Cop Commits Suicide

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A Zimbabwe Republic Police officer hanged himself following a heated domestic dispute with his wife.

In an incident that has set tongues wagging in the small transit town of Chivhu, Constable Mugejo Ndlovu hanged himself on the peripheries of the town last week, ZimEye is reliably told.

Deputy Officer Commanding Chivhu District and Superintendent Crime, Lameck Mtetwa confirmed the incident and said he was yet to get comprehensive details on the matter.

“I can confirm that there was such an incident but I am yet to get comprehensive details,” said Mtetwa. According to sources here, Ndlovu had a domestic dispute with his wife at their Northwood home. The wife had threatened to sell their vehicle and residential stand.

Ndlovu left the house around 1 am and never returned.

His wife went to the police station hoping to find him but she was told they had not seen him.

A passerby discovered Ndlovu ‘s body and alerted the police.

Sources said the wife disclosed there was heightened tension between the couple. “There was a misunderstanding and Ndlovu’s wife told us there was tension between the two. She also told us what transpired,” said a neighbour who declined to be named.

Numerous cases of suicide emanate from domestic disputes and social unrest, health experts counselors have said.