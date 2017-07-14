ZRP Cop Killed By Own Workmates | NEW EVIDENCE

Staff Reporter| A ZRP cop who died on the 29th June during a confrontation with vendors, was killed by his own workmates.

ZimEye.com can reveal from authentic video footage, the cop, Talkmore Phiri fell from a moving truck and was crushed by the same ZRP truck.His workmates caused further hurt on his body when they breached First Aid procedures – at a time when they were supposed to call for an ambulance they instead took health matters into their own hands, clumsily lifted his battered body before throwing it into the truck and driving off to Morris Depot where the injured cop died upon arrival.

The ZRP further says the accident happened at Harvest House. But it actually happened at Kwame Nkrumah and First Street, contrary to police claims. There is a long distance of 300metres to Harvest separated by several buildings, SEE SATELLITE MAP BELOW.

Below is the LIVE MAP at the exact spot where the incident occurred: