ZRP Cop Severely Bashed At Roadblock | BREAKING NEWS

Terrence Mawawa, Mwenezi | A ZRP cop has been severely assaulted by a Rutenga businessman at a roadblock.

Constable Advance Kaneta(30) of ZRP Rutenga Traffic Section was assaulted by Presence Taruvinga at a roadblock at the 167 km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway following differences over the payment of a spot fine.

Kaneta demanded $20 from Taruvinga’s driver identified as Mutaro. The cop indicated the vehicle did not have a third number plate.

Mutaro said he did not have the money but Kaneta insisted on the payment of the spot fine. Kaneta then impounded the vehicle and said it would be released upon payment of $20.

Mutaro reacting, called Taruvinga who drove to the scene. Upon arrival he pleaded with the cop to give him time to look for the money but Kaneta refused to release the car.

Taruvinga then charged towards Kaneta and assaulted him with open hands and clenched fists while other officers watched.

Taruvinga drove off after assaulting the cop but was later arrested.

Acting Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Insepector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident to ZimEye saying the suspect would appear in court on Monday, February 20.

Last month ZRP cops were bashed in Zvishavane after impounding a vehicle ferrying a sick child to hospital. Angry Zvishavane residents accused the cops of being insensitive to the situation.