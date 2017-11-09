ZRP Cop Shoots Self After Finding His Wife Having Sex With Another Man

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | A ZRP Officer attached to the Support Unit Section shot himself with an AK 47 Rifle after catching his wife having sex with another man.

According to police here Constable Paulette Chikamhi who was based at Buchwa Support Unit Camp shot himself on Monday morning and died on the spot.

Chikamhi caught his wife in a compromising position with her boyfriend who managed to escape.

This happened after he had received a tipoff on his wife’ s secret affair with the man.

” Chikamhi found his wife in a compromising position with a man said to be an employee at a local mine. The boyfriend managed to escape and Chikamhi had a fierce altercation with his wife.

He then left the house and went to the gate at the camp where he snatched the AK 47 Rifle from an officer at the entrance.

He shot himself in the head and died on the spot, ” police said.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende was not immediately available for a comment.