ZRP Cop Steals A Cellphone

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A cop based at Chivhu Police Camp has been convicted and sentenced for stealing a mobile phone from his workmate.

Constable Luckson Chikuwa(23), was sentenced to three years for stealing a G-TEL Mobile Phone from Sibukisiwe Ndlovu(29), a cop based at Chivhu Police Camp.Chikuwa was found guilty of both theft and unlawful entry.

Prosecutor Patrick Gumbo told the court that on February 2, 2017, Chikuwa took advantage of his workmate’ s absence and entered her room where he stole the mobile phone.

He then left the room unnoticed.

However, a mobile tracking system by G-TEL Harare led to the recovery of the cellphone from one Cleopas Maburutse.

Maburutse revealed he bought the phone at Seke Fly Over. He then led the police to the fly over and he then indicated he had bought the mobile phone from one Tinei Tagwada. Tagwada disclosed he bought the cellphone from a police officer although he did not mention his name.

On April 3,2017 Tagwada went to Chivhu Police Camp for some interrogations. He then identified Chikuwa as the person who had sold him the cellphone.

“The mobile phone was recovered following a sophisticated tracking operation carried out by G-TEL Harare,” the court heard.

The value of the stolen gadget is $300.00

Magistrate Story Rushambwa sentenced Chikuwa to three years in prison . The magistrate then suspended 12 months of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence the magistrate indicated Chikuwa acted in a way that soils his profession.