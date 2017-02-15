ZRP Cop Steals Vehicle

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu| A former Zimbabwe Republic Police senior cop was nabbed after stealing a motor vehicle while disguised as a serving police officer.

Collin Chipetu(26) who was wearing a police uniform, approached Stephen Sheshe at Mupandawana Bus Terminus and told the latter he wanted to hire his Toyota FunCargo Vehicle, ZimEye can reveal.

Chipetu appeared before Gutu Magistrate Edwin Marecha last week and he was charged with stealing a motor vehicle.

The court heard that Chipetu approached Sheshe and told him to drive him to Gutu Police Camp where he claimed he wanted to sign some documents. The unsuspecting Sheshe drove Chipetu to the police camp.

Upon arrival at the camp, Chipetu asked Sheshe to hand a Nokia handset to a police officer. While Sheshe was inside the police camp, Chipetu drove off at high speed.

Police detectives switched on the handset and managed to get Chipetu’s contact number. They used the number to track him. The police officers found him at his Tynwald house in Harare and they arrested him. They later recovered the stolen vehicle and drove it back to Gutu.

“Chipetu who was wearing a police uniform, approached Sheshe(Stephen) and told him he wanted to hire his vehicle. He later drove off at high speed after tricking the vehicle owner. The vehicle was recovered in Tynwald Harare after thorough police investigations,” the court heard.

Chipetu was remanded in custody pending further investigations.