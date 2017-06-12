ZRP Cop Threatens To Kill Minor After Raping Her

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| A member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Constabulary section in Chivhu threatened to kill his 16-year-old neighbour after forcibly bedding her.

Cleopas Sigudu(55) a cop, of Gwerevende Village under Chief Nyoka appeared before Chivhu Magistrate, Fadzai Mutombeni on June 8th facing rape charges.

State Prosecutor Nicholas Mabvongodze told the court that sometime in December 2016, the juvenile was asleep and Sigudu forced his way into her bedroom.

He shushed the girl after which he fondled her breasts and privates.

Sigudu then produced his erect manhood and raped the girl.

“The accused person then threatened the juvenile with death in case she reported him. He also gave the girl a one dollar “silence fee” and disappeared,” the court heard.

The court further heard Sigudu subsequently pampered the minor with gifts and cash, hoping she would not report the matter to the police.

Still an insecure Sigudu also tormented and threatened the girl’ s male school mates over the same issue.

However the girl later disclosed the matter to her grandmother and Sigudu was arrested.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the offence.

Magistrate Mutombeni condemned Sigudu’s sense of irresponsibility since he was a police officer. She also said the sentence was a clear message to would be offenders to desist from abusing minors.