ZRP Cop Vanishes After Raping Own Daughter | BREAKING NEWS

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi| A ZRP cop is on the run after allegedly raping his biological daughter (11), it has emerged.

The Chiredzi based traffic cop took advantage of his wife’ s absence and sneaked into his daughter’ s bedroom and raped her.

Sources at Chiredzi Police Station told ZimEye.com, the incident happened in Tshovani Suburb. The cop identified as “Sugar Sugar ” because of his penchant for different women, could not control his insatiable sexual desire and raped his own daughter.

“When his wife returned from where she had gone, she found the 11-year-old daughter shivering uncontrollably. She then inquired what had happened and the girl disclosed everything. We have since commenced investigations and we hope he will be apprehended very soon,” police in Chiredzi said, although Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula said she was unaware of the incident.

“I have not received such a report,” said Mazula.

Marvellous Mazura, a close relative, said the incident was shocking and unbelievable.

“We were stunned by what he did. He ran away after committing the offence. The child told her mother she was abused by her dad several times,” said Mazura.

A female traffic cop who declined to be named said:”I once worked with this man and he had the habit of sleeping around with married women. Due to his mischievous behaviour, he was transferred from Mkwasine Police Station to Chikombedzi. We don’t know why he raped his own daughter, ” said the police officer.