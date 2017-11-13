ZRP Cops Blocked From Voting Next Year

The jury is out on the recent move by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to temporarily ban all police officers from registering to vote in next year’s crunch elections – which could see more than 700 000 members of the force failing to cast their ballots in the watershed 2018 polls.

In a memorandum, the ZRP chief officer in charge of operations – senior assistant commissioner Douglas Myakutsikwa – recently informed all police officers that they were not allowed to register as voters until further notice.

However, some insiders said the ZRP was insisting that there should be another arrangement to allow police officers to vote ahead of the general public.- Daily News