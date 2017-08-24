ZRP Cops Lawlessly Beat Up Cross Border Traders

Terrence Mawawa, Chirumhanzu| Overzealous Traffic cops went on a rampage and assaulted cross border traders in Chirumhanzu on Sunday night.

The incident happened at Chaka Business Centre when the cross border travellers were travelling to South Africa in a minibus.

The incident has once again exposed glaring lack of professionalism in the country’s police force.

Eyewitness told ZimEye.com three traffic cops stopped the minibus carrying the cross border traders and demanded bribes from the crew.

The agitated travellers confronted the cops. In the ensuing scuffle, the cops charged at two female cross border traders and allegedly slapped them.

“We were shocked when the cops advanced towards two female cross border traders and assaulted them.The cops accused the two ladies of interfering with police operations. There was a heated argument as the two ladies demanded to be addressed by a senior police officer,” said an eyewitness who declined to be named for her own safety.

“The cops forcibly seized mobile phone from one of the travellers after realising they were being filmed,” added the eyewitness.

Police here referred all questions to Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Ethel Mukwende who was not readily available for a comment on the matter.

“You can contact Assistant Inspector Mukwende who is in a position to comment on the matter,” the police here said.