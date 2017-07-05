ZRP Cops Outwitted By South African Drug Pusher

A South African woman arrested on accusations she had ingested cocaine has applied for acquittal saying she spent days in police custody expelling stool but cops failed to find the alleged swallowed pellets of the drugs they claimed she smuggled from Brazil.

Isaura Masinga, 40, of Germistone, South Africa, entered Zimbabwe on May 5 and was confined to police custody and charged with possession of cocaine.

Masinga went through a series of ultra sound and CT scans as the State sought to establish if she carried cocaine in her stomach.

Nothing was established. An order was further given for her bowl movements to be monitored as she remained under guard.

The State failed to establish if Masinga possessed the cocaine and changed the charges to defeating the course of justice after claiming she had destroyed the evidence.

“The accused person was kept under close monitoring by at least two police officers who would thoroughly sift through her human waste or urine in the toilet after she would have helped herself,” Masinga’s lawyer Nickiel Mushangwe said.

“The female police officers would be right there with her in the cubicle watching her every move and it was very degrading for her to be watched while defecating but she endured it all.”

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika claimed Masinga defeated the course of justice by avoiding solid food while in police custody and only began doing so after being transferred to remand prison.

But Mushangwe said: “The food served there is pathetic and she has never seen anything like that being fed to human beings in her life. “However, it would not be correct that she avoided solid food because I brought her food and she would also buy some.”

Prosecutor Kachirika urged the court to put Masinga to her defence. “She decided to secretly excrete the body packs without police knowledge, thus defeating the course of justice.

“The accused person also lied to the police that she was pregnant to avoid further conclusive tests conducted on her. “Her behaviour clearly shows that she was hiding something,” Kachirika claimed. daily news