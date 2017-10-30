ZRP Cops, Zanu PF MP Caught Breaking The Law

By Lionel Saungweme | While the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) arrested five Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) cadres in Harare’s Hatfield suburb for alleged possession of 2000 pre-commissioned affidavits, the ZRP in Bulawayo are assisting residents to register using pre-commissioned affidavits stamped by Mpopoma Member of Parliament Hon Joseph Tshuma.

“The Zanu PF people made it clear the affidavits will only be given to Zanu PF members who wish to register to vote. The police were only checking the National Registration card numbers,” said an MDC-T legislator who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

Contrary to Zanu PF’s partisan approach, MDC Alliance Spokesman Professor Welshman Ncube has made it clear that that “commissioning should never be partisan.”

“When I saw the clear selective application of the law, I went up to the ZRP officers who were assisting with registration and grabbed one of the affidavits,” said the MDC-T legislator.

While ZRP National Spokesperson, Charity Charamba quickly commented to the press on the Hatfield arrest of five MDC-T members her phone was cut abruptly after ZimEye inquired about the pre-commissioned affidavits in Mpopoma. Thereafter the phone rang endlessly.

“We are shocked that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is allowing ZRP to arrest people on matters that only concern ZEC. This shows ZEC is not independent,” said the MDC-T legislator.

However, ZimEye asked ZEC officer, Qhubani Moyo, whether the electoral body had complained to the police about the MDC-T’s possession of pre-commissioned affidavits. ZEC was asked why Zanu PF cadres were being assisted by police when MDC-T cadres were being arrested.

“I am not aware of that. Please ask the National Chairman,” said Qhubani.