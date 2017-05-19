SECRETS EXPOSED: Police in Foiled Bid To Cover Up A Fatal Karoi Spike Saga

LIVEBLAST: Refresh to watch live video

By Karoi Bureau | ZimEye | Some members of Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP), have discovered efforts underway to cover up the story behind the Honda Fit that hit three people on Tuesday night leaving one person dead. ZimEye can exclusively reveal.

It is understood that the car involved in the accident was being driven by a senior Traffic Officer identified as Inspector Mhlanga’s wife during the night. In her bid to run away from Clyna officials the woman moved at high speed and crashed an elderly 58 year old Chiedza Mandizvidza who died on arrival at Parerenyatwa hospital early Wednesday morning.

Another 31 year old Patrick Mandizvidza a son to the deceased was dragged for at least 10 meters and suffered fractured hand, abdomen and is currently receiving treatment at Karoi hospital. One police source said in a bid to cover up the saga, Mhlanga is said to have been driving a family car although she was pirating.

“We are even surprised why we are making a cover up that the car was spiked and they changed a wheel when the car was at Karoi charge office.” said a source speaking on condition of anonymity.

Other sources corroborated that local ZRP officials own at least 80% of the 100 taxis operating in Chiedza suburb.

“We face challenges because of corrupt police officers who want to cover up for their colleague” added an anonymous member of Police Intelligence Security Unit.

It is understood that the suspect has two pending cases including one where she hit a pedestrian. Ironically her husband is a senior officer who has flexed his influence to cover up these cases according to our sources. Some council officials confirmed that the meeting held on Wednesday between council their partners Clyna and ZRP had seen police trying to cover up.

“We were taken by surprise that police officer Mhlanga is not taking responsibility of the incident. He has support from fellow workmates. As council we are assisting the deceased family and the injured with medical payment as a community focused assistance.”added the source speaking under cover.

Council chairman Richard Ziki’s mobile phone was out of reach since yesterday although it is understood that a special full council meeting was held to discuss the debacle that has ignited tension in Karoi town.