ZRP Support Unit Disrupts Bulawayo Braai Party

Own Correspondent| The ZRP Support Unit from Buchwa mine on Saturday upset the apple cart when they snatched the coveted live cow first prize of the Matabeleland South Ingwebu Breweries darts championship from tournament favourites Archers Darts Club of Bulawayo.

The police side beat the much fancied defending Champions by 19 points to 16 in a tough final that took a last gap change after the Bulawayo side led through much of the match.

The writing was on the wall in the semi finals for the Bulawayo side as they battled to get the better of a predominantly Gwanda school boys Cry Mantengwane Club by 19 points to 17 in a match they could have lost to the determined school boys.

For their efforts the police officers from Buchwa Mine in the Midlands will be treating themselves to an early Christmas as they drove away with the live cow they will be putting on the braai stands.

The tournament, which is probably the biggest provincial darts challenge in the country, saw sixteen teams from around Matabeleland South square it off with guests from Bulawayo and Midlands for the cow and other prizes that were on offer.

Vice Chairman of the Matabeleland South Social Darts Association Mr Benard Mashati told ZimEye.com that the annual tournament is meant to be for Matabeleland South province teams only but they had to invite four teams from outside the province to invite some tough opponents from outside the province to help the local teams get some experience as they prepare for national championships coming up in April.

Gwanda District Club who came third to emerge the best team from the province won themselves the floating provincial Shield sponsored by Ingwebu Breweries.

Hundreds of darts enthusiasts some from as far as Bulawayo endured a rather hot day in the town to watch the fun filled games that ended shortly after midnight.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the games, Guest of Honour Mr Frank Baloyi the Matabeleland South Provincial Sports Officer congratulated the organisers of the tournament for complying with the Ministry of Sport and Culture policy of taking the sport into the grassroots as exhibited by teams that came from even the remote areas of the province to take part in the games.

Baloyi called on darts authorities throughout the country to emulate the Matabeleland South province’s drive to remove the game of darts from being a pubsport to being a professional game that freely accommodates young people and women.

Matabeleland South province are the current national youth champions in darts with a majority of their players making the core of the Zimbabwe junior national darts team.