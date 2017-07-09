ZRP VIOLENCE BACKFIRES: Police Officers Taught A Povo Lesson

Shylene Mtandwa| A gripping video in which a set of ZRP officers try to manhandle some commuter omnibus conductors but get challenged and overpowered as people condemn the police behavior, has gone viral. In the footage the officers try to manhandle the commuter omnibus conductor reportedly for no valid reason and is pushed and physically challenged. That leaves the overpowered officer feeling both exposed and humiliated. (ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW) .

This is not the first time for the once-respectable force members to be publicly undressed and shamed for their uncouth behavior as the public lose respect of the ZRP due to bad police conduct.

It never rains but pours for the ZRP; and it’s never a day without them being captured on video doing the deplorable. Within the last few years, cops deployed to “collect” fines from wayward drivers have acted above and beyond their mandate by fighting with drivers and creating a cat and mice chasing scene. The open demand for bribes has created a public outcry but authorities have looked the other way.

Despite the Police Charter and the Police Act, two founding documents supposed to guide the police, observance has been thrown through the window. Thanks to technology, however, silly acts are captured on video.

Two weeks ago some quarrelsome officers got into a wrangle with a commuter driver leading to the driver being run over and had a broken leg. Many a time, some officers have been caught either sleeping on the job or crawling in pubs after over-serving themselves with alcohol. A certain video in the month of May about a drunk officer in Harare went viral as the cop was rambling and falling while in uniform.

Then came the issue on spikes. Police have actually become dangerous to the public because in their quest to look for bribes through fines, they have have encroached into public areas. They blindly apply spikes to disable moving commuter omnibuses just to force them to release some money. The concern is that law enforcement should be civil and mindful of the dangers to public property and lives. Police seem not to care because daily, there is some news about police recklessness and public life endangerment.

Asked for comment, a commuter omnibus by the name Givemore said openly, “Gone are the days when police officers carried some respect. Now they are trained “microwave style” and some are hardly educated to understand people and social systems. They think with their feet just to make money so the public has lost respect.”