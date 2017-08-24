ZRP, Zanu PF Thugs Intimidate Villagers Ahead Of 2018 Elections

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Following threats of violence from Zanu PF thugs and members of the police constabulary section, villagers in Zaka District are now living in fear as they reflect on the 2008 terror campaign.

Hundreds of perceived Zanu PF opponents were terrorised and lost property and limb during the bloody 2008 Presidential Election Run Off.

Speaking at a Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) meeting in Zaka last week, the villagers unanimously accused Zanu PF district youth officials led by Amen Zhangare of Tsiga village under Chief Nhema and members of the police constabulary section of tormenting suspected opposition supporters in the area.

COTRAD Peace Club Members in Zaka Central Constituency have reported that Zhangare who is an aspiring Zanu PF councillor has vowed to unleash a terror campaign similar to the 2008 blood bath which targeted opposition supporters .

“On 19 August 2017 at Munaka Business Centre, Zhangare who was escorted by some Zanu PF youths and police officers instructed villagers to support the ruling party, Zanu PF,” said COTRAD in a statement.

Local villagers said Zhangare, and members of the Neighbourhood Watch Committee also threatened teachers at Musarurwa, Tovani Musekiwa and Chinorumba Schools in Zaka District.

Local villagers also pointed out that Zhangare was one of the perpetrators of violence in previous elections.

According to ZimEye investigators, in 2008, Village Head Tafirenyika Musarurwa, Tsiga School Headmaster, A Ngwebu and Chinorumba Teacher, Mupota F were severely beaten up by Zhangare and his team.

COTRAD has urged all political parties to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner.

“According to the Constitution, every Zimbabwean Citizen has the right to form, join and participate in the activities of a political party or organisation of his or her choice…” said COTRAD Information Officer, Ishmael Kupfuwa.