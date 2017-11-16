Zuma And Your SADC Stay Out Of Zimbabwe!, Citizens Declare

Staff Reporter| South African President Jacob Zuma has been told to stay out of Zimbabwe. Citizens have demanded that SADC stays out of the nation’s issues.

This comes as he today seeks to intervene on Robert Mugabe’s behalf so to give him a soft landing out of the current crisis which two days ago saw the army take over government.

Churches who united in voice yesterday called for the regional authorities to respect the Zimbabwean povo. Opinion surveys from yesterday showed that Zimbabweans are celebrating the development which they say was necessary to restore the nation to its former glories. Some of these are hundreds of families violently ill treated by Mugabe’s wife, Grace, and the spokesman of the Arnold Farm residents this morning told ZimEye.com they are celebrating ever since the day when Grace Mugabe is now under house arrest.

As SADC meets to discuss Zimbabwe, “it is highly likely that the military will do what SADC says. I didn’t say they will, I said it is highly likely, shall we let them do without our voice? We can’t do that we just can’t do that, alright? We must speak out. We must speak out,” said ThisFlag pastor Evan Mawarire.

Mawarire called on the army to facilitate the creation of a government of national unity.

He then added calling for a united prayer session at 1pm for a 1 minute period.

“So today at One O Clock, for one minute we are going to pray. Please if you are in your offices…we are going to be praying for the transition of Zimbabwe,” he said.