ZUMA CRACKS THE WHIP – 15 Ministers And Deputies Sacked | REPORT

South- African papers report that President Jacob Zuma has sacked 15 ministers and deputies.

Zuma had earlier summoned the rest of the ANC’s top six to an urgent meeting in Pretoria.

It is not clear what the meeting is about.

The officials, Cyril Ramaphosa‚ Baleka Mbete‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ Jessie Duarte and Zweli Mkhize, were called to a meeting at short notice to the presidential home, Mahlambandlopfu, at 18:30.

Some ministers were informed to be on standby.