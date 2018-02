Jacob Zuma has resigned as South African President with immediate effect after coming under intense pressure from his ruling ANC Party.

The party had ordered him to leave office, but the country’s constitution prevented them from being able to force him from office.

However, he would have faced a likely vote of no confidence by parliament if he had stayed.

Mr Zuma made the announcement in an address to the nation and said he was indebted to the ‘glorious’ ANC.The Independent