Zuma Says “Too Early To Conclude On Zim,” As Deadlock Between Mugabe And Chiwenga Continues

Terrence Mawawa |The SADC Troika on Peace and Security has called for an extraordinary Summit to discuss the political crisis in Zimbabwe. President Robert Mugabe has refused to resign.

The troika made the resolution with South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma saying it is too early to speculate on Zimbabwe.

Zuma said there was no need to rush to make conclusions about the crisis in Zimbabwe.

“We do not have to speculate on the crisis in Zimbabwe. It is too early to make conclusions because discussions are underway.We can only determine the way forward after the discussions,” said Zuma.

The SADC Troika met in Botswana today in an attempt to resolve the political stalemate in Zimbabwe.

“We urge the parties involved to resolve the deadlock in a peaceful way.

We are going to hold an extraordinary congress to discuss the political situation in Zimbabwe,” said the SADC Troika in a statement.

Meanwhile the SABC has reported that the meeting between President Robert Mugabe and General Constantino Chiwenga has failed to break the political deadlock.