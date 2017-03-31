Zuma Shows Mugabe The Way

South African President Jacob Zuma last night took a stance against the internal bickering in his government by making a shocking cabinet reshuffle.

Zuma in his actions has shown his troubled neighbour President Robert Mugabe that it is possible to remove 15 Ministers and deputies in one letter without as it were, once bowing to their egos or political claims. Mugabe has been reported in recent weeks to be mulling a Cabinet reshuffle as the fighting among his ministers gets out of hand at each meeting. The country is burning. The ministers fought we are told over the appointment of a Chief Justice, proof that cabinet has been turned into a war zone and not a place to discuss matters that concern the nation. Zimbabweans are tired of dead wood, corrupt ministers who are insensitive doing nothing but eat our money. They must go. Mugabe see what Zuma has done.