Zuma Speaks On The Fate Of “Our Father” Mugabe

4

President Jacob Zuma says his Zimbabwean counterpart has given him assurances that former president Robert Mugabewill be looked after as an “elder”.

This emerged after a meeting between Zuma and the new Zimbabwe president, Emmerson Mnangagwa in Pretoria Thursday.

“I have been assured that the founding father of Zimbabwe, former president Mugabe, will be looked after. There will be no problems at all,” Zuma was quoted as saying by the private NewsDay.

“He (Mugabe) is our father. He grew up in the struggle and we have appreciated that this is what is important that in Africa, we should look after our elders,” Zuma added.

Mugabe was forced to resign November 21 after a military operation that quashed the rise of Grace Mugabe and a faction of loyalists known as G40.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba told the state-run Herald that Mnangagwa had indicated to Zuma that “President Mugabe remains not just safe but revered as the founding father and leader of Zanu-PF and that there is no intention to victimise him or degrade his reputation”.

Mugabe – who was briefly put under house arrest together with his wife during last month’s military operation -left the country earlier this month for routine health check-ups in Singapore. It’s not clear when he is due back.- News24

  • Zim zim

    Something sounds so wrong when one says ‘ Father Mugabe”. This just sounds strange. Is it because of so much wrongs he did to our economy or the way he left the Presidency ?.

  • Jukwa

    “He (Mugabe) is our father. He grew up in the ‘Struggle’ …”

    Can you not read for comprehension?

    Little uninformed minds like yours can worry about your ‘economy’.
    However, noticed that no one is investing their lives and everything else over your ‘economy’?

    It means that your so-called ‘economy’ IS OF LESS IMPORTANCE than that for which Mhondoro Mugabe and countless others, including innocent African children who were massacred by the invading pale devils at Chimoio, had INVESTED THEIR ALL!

    You need to learn a bit of the history of your Ancestors: LEARN how much they have invested so that ALL THAT NOW CONCERNS YOU is a little ‘economy’.
    Your ‘economy’ YOU can fix with your Ancestral Lands restored to you from the murderous and white THIEVES!

    Zuma was able to be President of South Africa, HIS LAND & HIS PEOPLE; because of the investments of Mhondoro Mugabe and others in supporting ANC victory over evil whites of South Africa!

  • Madluphuthu

    Zuma was able to be President of South Africa, HIS LAND & HIS PEOPLE; because of the investments of Mhondoro Mugabe and others in supporting ANC victory over evil whites of South Africa! Give me evidence my brother maybe I may be converted

  • Jukwa

    The ‘evidence’ you seek is straight out of the mouth of the President of South Africa. lol

    Zuma would have no reason to ‘big up’ Mhondoro Mugabe if his lifelong commitment to the empowerment of African people did not touch personally, him and his fellow members of ANC.

    ZANU-PF and ANC & SWAPO, etc ARE SISTER organizations!
    They have all worked together to liberate and empower Africans against the common, evil european invaders …. TO THIS DAY!

    Mhondoro Mugabe has been FATHER of those Sisters!