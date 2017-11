ZUMA SPEAKS WITH MUGABE ZUMA SPEAKS WITH MUGABE Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, November 15, 2017

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is sending Special Envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today, who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).