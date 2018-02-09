Zuma’s Resignation Letter Likely Next Monday, Official Says

By A Correspondent| As reports flared that President Jacob Zuma might not get immunity, top ANC officials said Zuma’s resignation letter could be received as early as next Monday.

South Africa’s Speaker Of Parliament, Baleka Mbete, is quoted by the British Sky News saying, “I think that it is the issue that is going to be behind us quite soon… I think early in this coming week it should be clearer, after more consultations that will happen over the weekend.”

“Hopefully early in the week we should be utterly able to indicate we’re moving on.”

She is further quoted saying the party’s “Top-Six” will meet on Sunday, with the party “coming together” on Monday to see through the necessary changes.

Meanwhile the ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly indicated that Zuma will not get immunity. “Immunity from prosecution is not even on the table. It is not in my powers to give him that,” sources quoted Ramaphosa as having said.