ZUNDE Rubbishes Mujuru Pact

Zimbabwe United for Democrats (ZUNDE) party led by Justice Benjamin Paradza has rubbished highly publicized claims by Dr. J Mujuru that ZUNDE had signed an MOU with National People’s Party.

By Sindisiwe Mkandla| In an open letter seen by this publication addressed to Dr. J Mujuru, ZUNDE Secretary General Mr. Moses Chamboko has refuted claims that his party had signed an MOU with Mai Mujuru’s NPP Party. Mr. Chamboko pointed out that the ZUNDE president Justice B Paradza had not entered into any agreement with NPP as his party was only signatory to CODE and NERA.

“It has been reported in several media houses that National People’s Party (NPP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zimbabweans United for Democracy (ZUNDE). This is incorrect. While ZUNDE is signatory to both CODE and NERA, we have not entered into any bilateral MoU with the NPP as incorrectly reported in the media or with any other party. We therefore totally repudiate any such document,” stated Chamboko in the stinging letter.

Mr. Moses Chamboko went on to rebuke Mr. Farai Mbira who has been reported to have “signed an MoU with NPP on behalf of ZUNDE”.

“Regrettably, Mr. Farai Mbira and his brothers have misrepresented themselves as official representatives of ZUNDE. Please be advised that Zunde’s leader, Justice Benjamin Paradza, has not authorized anybody to sign any MoU.

“We recognize Mr. Mbira’s right to participate in politics in his personal or any capacity other than representing himself as leader of ZUNDE which has been incorrectly or mischievously referred to as Zimbabwe Union of Democrats by some sections of media. We wonder if this is a genuine error or a forlorn attempt to mislead the public.

“We trust that you and your respective parties will take appropriate remedial action and ensure that this matter is put to rest once and for all.”

Faced with the demise and revolt within her own party, Mujuru has turned her focus on courting the smaller political parties in a venture to wrestle Coalition leadership through signing of MoUs with every political party that exists.

Recently PDP led by Tendai Biti spurned her advances to sign an MoU confirming her dwindling popularity amongst other opposition parties dampening her spirited efforts to usurp coalition leadership role from her biggest contender Mr. Morgan Tsvangirai of MDCT.

Professor Welshman Ncube of MDC has recently thrown his weight behind Tsvangirai and the probably leader of the coalition if it were to form.

CODE partners have also expressed reservations with having Mujuru pen her name on the CODE list of parties. Flimsy excuses ranging from capacity of the venue to sighting of the venue and other “sticky issues” have been put in as a reason for the delay in NPP appending its signature on the CODE sheet.