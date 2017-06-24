Zvobgo’s Chevron Hotel Building Up In Flames

Masvingo – The late politburo member, Eddison Zvobgo’s Chevron Hotel was yesterday morning, gutted by an inferno.

Hotel staffers say the property’s kitchen and pantry were set ablaze. Pictures show one of the buildings violently scorched by the flames.

While the cause of the fire was now clear at the time of writing, Eddison Zvobgo Jnr said it could have been an electrical fault.

It was not clear if there were human casualties.

Mr Zvobgo is the Zvobgo Holdings’ managing director. The company owns several other hotels around the country.

Said Zvobgo, “the fire started around 4am and we believe it was caused by an electrical fault. Nobody was injured,” he added. More to follow…