Farirai Madhumbe | President Emmerson Mnangagwa will for the first time get a test and a taste of what it’s like to stand for national election. Mnangagwa who previously lost elections to the MDC Tsvangirai’s Blessing Chebundo will battle it out on social media again three opposition politicians; Nelson Chamisa, Fadzai Mahere and Dr Nkosana Moyo.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox