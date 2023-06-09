Peadophile Escapes Jail

By State Media- A 26-year-old Bulawayo resident who was found guilty of bedding a 14-year-old girl he said was his lover was spared a 24-month prison sentence when he was ordered to complete 420 hours of unpaid work.

Tyson Maseko came before Vivian Ndlovu, a regional magistrate in Bulawayo, and admitted to having sex with a minor.

He received a sentence of 24 months in prison, with 12 months suspended for five years if he behaved himself.

Further suspension of the remaining 12 months was granted under the condition that he complete 420 hours of volunteer work at ZRP Hillside.

The magistrate took into account the fact that the defendant was a first-time offender who didn’t waste the court’s time by entering a guilty plea when deciding on the sentencing.- State Media

