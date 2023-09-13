Four Police Officers Injured During Barbourfields Chaos

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed that four civilians and four police officers were injured during the violent acts that marred Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 22 encounter between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields.

The match was abandoned after just thirty-five minutes after Highlanders fans at the Soweto End threw missles before invading the pitch.

The incident occurred just moments after Dembare’s second goal, forcing the players and coaching staff from both sides to return to the dressing rooms.

In a statement, the police has also confirmed that three cars were damaged during the incident.-Soccer24 News

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...