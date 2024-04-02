62 Injured In Easter Holiday Horror Crashes

By Crime and Courts Reporter- The Police have released the number of accidents that happened during the Easter holidays.

In a statement, ZPR said On Monday, April 1, a Passion Link Coaches bus carrying 72 passengers veered off the Mutare–Masvingo Road, resulting in injuries to sixty-two individuals.

ZRP said the injured victims received medical attention at Birchenough Bridge Hospital and were subsequently discharged. The ZRP posted on X:

In a separate incident, 14 individuals sustained injuries when an Andile Coaches bus, with 19 passengers on board, veered off the road, flipped over once, and came to rest in a roadside ditch.

The accident took place at the 302 km mark along the Harare-Chirundu Road on March 29, 2024, around 12:38 PM. The bus was en route to Zambia.

Authorities directed three injured passengers to Karoi District Hospital, while the remaining 12 sought medical assistance at Mutendere Hospital in Zambia.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the ZRP spokesperson, emphasized that drivers should refrain from speeding in hazardous conditions.

